NTU enrolls most international students

Staff writer, with CNA

Among universities nationwide, National Taiwan University (NTU) has enrolled the most international students for the 2019 academic year, a Ministry of Education report released on Friday said.

NTU topped the enrollment list of national universities with 2,970 international students, followed by National Cheng Kung University with 1,899, National Chengchi University with 1,581, National Taiwan Normal University with 1,476 and National Tsing Hua University with 1,440.

Among private higher education schools, Ming Chuan University came first with 1,957 international students, closely followed by Tamkang University with 1,868, I-Shou University with 1,480, Feng Chia University with 1,425 and Chinese Culture University with 1,326.

For local technical colleges, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology has the most international students with 1,515, followed by Minghsin University of Science and Technology with 1,247 and National Taipei University of Technology with 1,045.

The ministry defines international students as foreign nationals, people from Hong Kong, Macau and China, and overseas compatriot students.

According to the Regulations Regarding Study and Counseling Assistance for Overseas Chinese Students in Taiwan (僑生回國就學及輔導辦法), the term “overseas compatriot student” refers to a student of Chinese or Taiwanese descent who has come to Taiwan to study, who was born and lived overseas until the present time, or who has been living overseas for six or more consecutive years in the immediate past and obtained permanent or long-term residency status overseas.

Department of Higher Education Director-General Chu Chun-chang (朱俊彰) said that he expects the number of international students in Taiwan to rise in the foreseeable future, as the government promotes the New Southbound Policy and the internationalization of the tertiary education sector increases.

According to the ministry, the census was part of an annual report that records 44 different aspects relating to university affairs in Taiwan for the 2019 academic year.