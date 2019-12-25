‘Unwavering’ key to defense: Tsai

Staff writer, with CNA

A strong and unwavering national defense that does not make compromises is the key to defending Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday as she promoted 20 senior military personnel in Taipei.

In her address, Tsai said that China has continued to pressure Taiwan on various fronts: isolating the nation internationally, intensifying military threats and infiltrating the nation’s politics in an attempt to divide society.

Facing increasing threats from Beijing, all Taiwanese need to unite now more than ever, she said.

“This is because safeguarding the Republic of China is never about making compromises, but depending on a strong and unwavering national defense,” Tsai said.

Although Tsai did not elaborate on what she considered to be “making compromises,” she was likely referring to the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) long-standing support of the so-called “1992 consensus” as a basis for cross-strait relations.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

During a televised platform presentation on Wednesday last week, Tsai, seeking re-election as the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, said that the “1992 consensus” was “a mere illusion,” because China does not recognize the second part of the formula.

At yesterday’s conferral ceremony, five officers were promoted to the rank of two-star general — lieutenant general or vice admiral — with a further 15 elevated to the rank of one-star general — major general or rear admiral, the Ministry of National Defense said.

The promoted senior officers come from the army, navy, air force and National Security Bureau, the ministry said, adding that their promotions would officially take effect next month.