Taipei MRT circular line not to launch this year

Staff writer, with CNA

The first section of the Taipei MRT circular line would not start operations by the end of this year as planned, as a final inspection has yet to be scheduled, the New Taipei City Department of Rapid Transit Systems announced on Monday.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Wednesday last week said that if a final inspection were made yesterday and improvements made as requested, the first section could start operations by the end of the year.

If not, he hoped the line would start operations as soon as possible once its safety is ensured, he said at the time.

There were no plans to conduct a final inspection yesterday, a Ministry of Transportation and Communications official said.

A meeting would be held on Saturday to discuss the procedures and schedule, as well as the implementation, of a final inspection before a date could be determined, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

After the final inspection, an inspection committee would offer opinions for improvements to the line, they said.

The ministry would approve the line’s launch only after all improvements have been made, the official added.

Department head Lee Cheng-an (李政安) said that the New Taipei City Government respects the ministry’s decision and hopes that the line can quickly enter service once any safety concerns are eliminated.

The 15.4km line, comprising 14 stations, is to connect Dapinglin (大坪林) to the New Taipei Industrial Park through Sindian (新店), Jhonghe (中和), Banciao (板橋) and Sinjhuang (新莊) districts without having to pass through Taipei, helping reduce travel time.

The first section is also called the Jhong Huan Section (中環, central circle). Construction on three other sections, namely the Nan Huan Section (南環, south circle), the Bei Huan Section (北環, north circle) and the Dong Huan Section (東環, east circle) has yet to begin.

Only the Jhong Huan Section has elevated tracks, with the rest to be built underground.