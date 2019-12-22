Eswatini, ministry reject Simon Chang’s take on ties

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Eswatini’s embassy in Taiwan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs defended Taiwan-Eswatini economic ties, after former premier Simon Chang (張善政), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) vice presidential candidate, said that economic relations with the African ally do not help Taiwan’s economy much.

Chang found fault with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration regarding its performance in trade, tourism and other areas during a televised program presentation on Friday evening.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership between Canada and 10 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region came into force in December last year, while the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is expected to take effect next year, Chang said.

Instead of trying to join regional free-trade agreements, the Democratic Progressive Party administration has over the past three years only signed a bilateral trade agreement with Eswatini, he said, asking if voters knew the country and how much trade volume it contributed to Taiwan.

Tsai’s administration could be said to have handed in “a blank examination paper,” as it has only made a new trade agreement with Eswatini, while the KMT previously secured more trade deals, he said.

In June last year, Taiwan and Eswatini signed an economic cooperation agreement (ECA), which came into force in December last year.

Chang “verbally humiliated” Taiwan’s ally, the ministry said in a statement later on Friday, adding that Eswatini is a member of the Southern African Development Community and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, and has discounted tariffs in Africa, Canada, Europe, Japan, the US and South American countries.

Eswatini promotes e-commerce under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, so it can give Taiwanese businesses access to the African market, it said.

Taiwan and Eswatini have had ties for 51 years, while the ally has repeatedly voiced support for Taiwan at global events, the ministry said, calling the ally a valuable and sincere friend.

Eswatini Ambassador to Taiwan Thamie Dlamini yesterday issued a statement, saying that through a very vibrant ECA, bilateral trade has improved.

The ECA promotes investment by Taiwanese companies in Eswatini and provides a gateway for Taiwanese products into the global market, given Eswatini’s tariff agreements with the EU, the US and Africa, he said.

“It is imperative that both countries continue engaging in mutually beneficial initiatives that will also enhance other areas of cooperation,” he said.