Taoyuan Green Line breaks ground

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taoyuan Department of Rapid Transit Systems broke ground yesterday on the Green Line of the Taoyuan Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) network, scheduled to start running in 2026 extending the Airport MRT, also known as the purple line.

According to the department, the new line would be 27.8km long, with stops at 21 stations — 10 underground and 11 elevated.

The budget for the line totals NT$98.2 billion (US$3.17 billion), with the city paying NT$39.7 billion and the central government footing the remainder, according to the department.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) presided over the groundbreaking ceremony, which was attended by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

Su praised Cheng for his persistence in seeking funding from the central government for the MRT system, and said that without a convenient transportation connection, it would be difficult for the city to further develop.

The department said the new line would run through Bade (八德) and Lujhu (蘆竹) districts in a north-south network and connect two stations on the Airport MRT — Kengkou (坑口, the A11 Station) and Hengshan (橫山, the A16 Station) once construction is completed.

The green line was named the “Aerotropolis line” because it would pass through the ambitious airport city project and connect to Taipei through the Airport MRT line, which connects Taipei Main Station with Taoyuan.

In addition to the Taoyuan MRT connection, the new line is also expected to link the unfinished Sanying line of the Taipei MRT to the Sansia (三峽) and Yingge (鶯歌) districts of New Taipei City.

The Sanying line, now under construction. is scheduled to start in 2023, so the green line would connect the city to Taipei and New Taipei City.

Taoyuan, home to factories and industrial parks, has in recent years attracted Taipei workers seeking more affordable housing.