Thousands sign petition to fight replica gun rules

By Huang Hsin-po and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Amendments to the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例) proposed by the National Police Agency (NPA) have sparked a furor among airsoft and re-enactment hobbyists, with thousands of people signing a petition against the changes.

According to the draft amendments published on July 25, the agency aims to restrict imitation guns with a structure or firing mechanism that could be converted into an improvised firearm.

Should the bill pass, manufacturers would be required to obtain a permit to sell imitation guns. Currently they are required only to register their businesses with the government.

Under the bill, the penalties for the possession or modification of an improvised firearm would be increased and the police powers to search would be broadened.

A petition opposing the law on the National Development Council’s Public Policy Network Participation Platform had gathered 4,500 signatures as of press time last night.

The government is required to issue a response after two months if a public petition gathers 5,000 or more signatures and the petition’s deadline is 48 days from now, sources said, adding that some businesses are leaning on lawmakers to oppose the act.

An owner of a shop related to the sector surnamed Wu (吳) yesterday said that he fears the rules could jeopardize Taiwan’s imitation gun industry, which commands a leading position in the global market.

In its present form, the law defines resemblance to a functioning firearm in technical terms, such as possessing a mechanism for striking the primer of a cartridge, a specificity lacking in the proposed bill, he said.

“The bill is too vague and places the makers of harmless toy guns at risk,” he added.

The unnecessary abstract and vague language of the bill could leave police with too much freedom of interpretation, a hobbyist surnamed Chen (陳) said, adding that there should be more checks and balances regarding police powers.

The NPA did not give the public sufficient time to deliberate on the bill, as it is supposed to allow for a consultation period of 20 days and 60 days if it affects trade, a source said, adding that emergencies are the only legal exception to the rule.