Fresh Taiwan to take 22 brands to overseas events

Twenty-two creative brands have been chosen through the Fresh Taiwan program to be showcased at trade shows this year in New York City, Paris and Bangkok to promote Taiwanese innovation and products, the program’s organizers said yesterday.

The products range from angled table clocks and one-piece leather bags to electric wine aerators, which the program plans to display at NY Now from Sunday next week to Aug. 14, Maison & Objet Paris from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10 and Style Bangkok from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21.

The program’s goal is to elevate the profile of Taiwan’s design industry at international trade fairs, said Deputy Minister of Culture Kevin Peng (彭俊亨), whose ministry is responsible for Fresh Taiwan.

“The program is about us as a country helping to promote outstanding Taiwanese products so that they can be seen by people around the globe,” Peng said.

The promotion of cultural and creative brands is a core aspect of cultural promotion, which helps integrate culture into everyday living, he added.

Among the brands to be showcased is Studio Smoll, makers of the Twins_DIY Leather Tote Bag, which is made from folding one piece of leather to create symmetrical and independent compartments.

Studio Smoll is to exhibit at NY Now and Maison & Objet Paris.

“Our products are still relatively new and that might result in a certain lack of trust from some consumers, so being exhibited on an international level will help buyers learn about our products,” Studio Smoll cofounder Tsai Chen-yu (蔡鎮宇) said.

Since the Fresh Taiwan program launched in 2012, 320 labels have been showcased at 34 international trade shows in 92 cities across 31 countries, Peng said.