Woman accused of castrating her ex, flushing the organs

By Huang Mei-chu, Tsai Chang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The Hsinchu City Police Department yesterday launched an investigation into a 58-year-old woman surnamed Li (黎) who allegedly castrated her recently divorced husband, surnamed Chen (陳), and attempted suicide after the act.

Li on Wednesday allegedly castrated Chen with a pair of scissors hidden under the mattress after seducing him and then flushed the castrated penis and testes down the toilet, police said.

Li allegedly then threatened to douse Chen with hydrochloric acid when he blockaded himself inside the bathroom and called for help, police said.

Chen and Li have known each other for many years before they were married and they divorced on Monday, a source said.

Despite the divorce, the couple still lived together.

They both had children from previous marriages, the source said.

Li accused Chen of being lazy, and of indulging in gambling and drinking while living off her hard-earned money and having extramarital affairs, the source said.

Li’s Facebook page has shared many articles on the feelings of lament, anger and despair that abandoned women tend to experience, as well as comments to herself to stay strong and to treat herself better, police said.

There is also a complaint of domestic abuse on record and applications from both parties for restraining orders as a result of Li accusing Chen of having an affair with a female fellow gambler.

Neighbors told police they heard an argument between Li and Chen on Monday during which Li told Chen to “get out.”

The neighbors said that Li provided all the household income, was a nice woman and a good housewife, and that she frequented community events, police said.

The neighbors said that Chen was either drunk or gambling most of the time, police said.

Both Chen and Li have been hospitalized and are in good health, police said, adding that they would take an affidavit from both parties at a later date.

Even if the castrated penis and testes had been recovered, the possibility of restoring the organ to normal functionality was unlikely, as the wound had already been infected, doctors said.