Cellphones top list for summer fun

Staff writer, with CNA

Most Taiwanese students would rather stay home during the summer break, with the majority picking playing with their cellphones as their top form of entertainment, a survey released on Thursday by the nonprofit King Car Cultural and Educational Foundation showed.

The poll of fifth to 11th-grade students found that 80.1 percent preferred to stay home this summer, while 30.9 percent ticked shopping at department stores.

Asked about the best form of entertainment during the summer break, 73.7 percent said playing with their cellphones, while 41. 7 percent selected going to karaoke clubs.

The poll showed that 42.9 percent of the students said they plan to look for information about summer holiday activities on their own, while 34.8 percent said they would do so with their parents.

Asked what would prevent them from planning summer activities, 52.7 percent said they did not have the time, 44.2 percent said they had no interest and 41.8 percent said they were too stressed because of too much homework.

The study also found that the older the students, the less they cared about summer vacation activities.

Lin Ching-ting (林靜婷), a teacher at Jinxing Elementary School in Taoyuan, said that parents need to interact more with their children and help students find a balance between study and leisure.

Leisure activities can help improve personal well-being, as well as reduce stress, the King Car foundation said.

Parents should not allow their children to spend too much time on their phones or focus only on school work, the foundation said.

The survey, conducted this month, collected 3,058 valid samples. It had a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of 3 percentage points.