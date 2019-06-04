Viral ticket for speeding fighter jet doctored: police

By Tang Shih-ming and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Images of a speeding ticket for a fighter jet that took off from an emergency runway on a freeway during the Han Kuan military exercises last week were doctored, the National Highway Police Bureau said on Sunday.

Two versions of the traffic citation — supposedly issued by the highway police — showed stills from traffic cameras on the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1).

One purportedly showed a traffic camera image of an Indigenous Defense Fighter on the Changhua Reserve Runway exceeding the 110kph speed limit by 240kph.

The other showed four grainy images of a military aircraft taking off from a freeway and said the cameras were located between the 230km and 650km markers on the Puyan Interchange (埔鹽).

Netizens said they suspected the images were fakes, adding that the military would have removed traffic cameras from emergency runways as potential hazards prior to the exercise.

The Third Brigade of the National Highway Police issued a statement saying that the images were fake.

The emergency runway ran from the 204km to 207km markers of Freeway No. 1, not the 230km to 650km markers, and did not have any traffic cameras to begin with, the highway police said.

Whoever created the images did not tamper with official traffic tickets, so no charges are being considered, they added.