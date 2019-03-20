Man accused of secretly filming staff at restaurant

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taipei prosecutors yesterday charged a TGIF restaurant employee with offenses against privacy for allegedly secretly using a spy camera to film his colleagues changing clothes.

A dozen employees were secretly filmed by the man surnamed Tung (董), prosecutors said.

The restaurant, near Guting MRT Station, said it terminated Tung’s contract after the allegations came to light.

Two of his colleagues said they have forgiven Tung, but the other 10, all women, filed judicial complaints, prosecutors said.

During questioning, Tung told police that he secretly filmed his colleagues, prosecutors said, adding that evidence showed he recorded people from September 2017 to January last year, and from May to September last year.

Tung was quoted as saying that he knew what he did was wrong, but continued to do it anyway because he was under stress due to work and an illness in his family.

Tung said he started filming his colleagues by accident, when he inadvertently left the camera running in a changing room sometime in 2017.

When he retrieved the device the next day, he found that it had recorded his colleagues changing clothes, he said.

“Watching the footage helped relieve the stress,” Tung said.

Investigators searched Tung’s residence and confiscated computers and memory drives.

They found a 500 gigabyte hard drive containing recordings of employees in various stages of undress in the changing room, they said.

Prosecutors said the footage showed male and female employees in their underwear.

Tung also used the camera to follow a waitress around the restaurant and film her legs as she worked, they said.

Tung was caught when a manager found the camera on top of a locker in the changing room in September last year and notified the police, prosecutors said.