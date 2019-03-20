Man posing as company exec defrauds stores

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Criminal Investigation Bureau on Monday said that it has arrested several people in connection with two separate fraud cases involving money transfers from convenience stores and through the Line messaging app.

A man surnamed Chien (簡), 26, was arrested in Taoyuan for allegedly defrauding people out of NT$7 million (US$226,993) over the past 10 months, the bureau said.

Chien targeted the nation’s four major convenience store chains, defrauding a total of 70 stores, CIB Ninth Investigation Corps squad leader Chiu Cheng-ti (邱承迪) said.

Police received a report in June last year that telephone calls were made to the stores by a person claiming to be an executive from the chains’ headquarters, such as the general manager of customer services, the head of the logistics and delivery department or the executive in charge of computer network facilities, Chiu said.

“After gaining the staff’s trust, Chien allegedly asked for the store owner’s Line username and telephone number. This way he could add himself to the store’s internal Line chat group,” Chiu said.

Chien allegedly discussed the delivery of goods and business arrangements through the app, and asked the stores to transfer money to his bank account or send credit points for video games, Chiu said.

The CIB and local police raided Chien’s residence and detained him.

Police seized his computer, mobile phones, account books and other items from his residence, including amphetamine.

Chien has been indicted for fraud and possession of illegal drugs, and has been placed under judicial detention, Chiu said.

In the second case, the bureau arrested three suspects who allegedly used Line and Facebook to defraud people.

The mastermind is a man surnamed Tang (唐), 26, and the other suspects are a woman surnamed Wu (吳), 23, and a man surnamed Chen (陳), police said.

Tang allegedly placed job advertisements on Facebook, promising to pay applicants NT$11,000 within 10 days if they gave him their bank account information, police said.

He also set up a Line group to provide taxi and home delivery services, and used the victims’ bank accounts to make transactions, police said.

He allegedly told the victims to collect the NT$11,000 and other parcels at convenience stores, while using their bank accounts to make unauthorized money transfers and allegedly used them as dummy accounts for illegal transactions.