Three new measles cases: CDC

Staff writer, with CNA

Three more cases of measles have been confirmed in Taiwan, bringing the total to 11 since the beginning of this year, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Friday.

The three new cases include a woman in her 20s who came in contact with a measles patient living in northern Taiwan, which was confirmed as an imported case from Vietnam on Jan. 16, as well as two imported cases: a man in his 30s from Haiphong, Vietnam, and a seven-year-old girl from Manila, the agency said in a statement.

The three new patients developed symptoms between Jan. 27 and Saturday last week, the statement said.

Of the 11 measles cases confirmed this year, eight were imported — four each from Vietnam and the Philippines, it said.

Local health authorities have observed 238 people who came in contact with the three indigenous cases, as well as a further 60 and 125 people who came in contact with the imported cases from Vietnam and the Philippines respectively, it added.

Measles is highly contagious and vaccination remains the best way to prevent infection, the agency said, urging parents to ensure the timely vaccination of children younger than one and those younger than five who have not started elementary school.

It called on parents to avoid taking unvaccinated children to areas affected by the disease, saying that if such travel is unavoidable, children aged between six months and one year old should receive one dose of self-paid measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine at a local clinic two weeks prior to a trip.

People planning to visit affected areas are also advised to visit an outpatient travel clinic at a contracted hospital in the nation concerned to determine the need for MMR vaccination, the agency said.

Adults born after 1981 who plan to visit measles-affected areas or are in frequent contact with foreign nationals due to their jobs are advised to pay for vaccination, it added.