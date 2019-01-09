DPP chairman planning to establish platform for policy brainstorming

Staff Writer, with CNA

Newly elected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) on Monday said that he plans to establish a party-government platform made up of the president, the premier, the DPP legislative caucus whip and the party chairperson to undertake policy brainstorming and reviews.

An election and service platform would also be established within the party, Cho said.

The DPP’s nominee for next year’s presidential election would also be part of the party-government platform, Cho said.

It would not set policy, but focus on policy brainstorming, discussion and reviews, as policymaking is the duty of the Cabinet and the DPP caucus, he said.

Cho said that he hopes the platform will allow DPP lawmakers to play a more proactive role in the policymaking process.

To prepare for next year’s vote, an election platform would also be established to discuss nominations and election strategy by party chapters and members, he said.

The DPP is expected to confirm Cho’s election as chairman at a central advisory meeting today, when he would officially take over the post from DPP Acting Chairman Lin Yu-chang (林右昌).

Cho’s term is to end on May 19 next year.