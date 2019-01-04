Taiwanese reported dead after stabbing in Sydney

Staff writer, with CNA

A teenage suspect has been arrested after a Taiwanese national was yesterday fatally stabbed outside the Sydney headquarters of the Church of Scientology, Australian police said.

The incident took place when the 16-year-old suspect was asked to leave the church in Chatswood at midday yesterday, police said.

While being escorted from the premises, the suspect produced a 25cm knife, police said.

“With that knife he stabbed a 24-year-old, what we believed to be a Taiwanese male, in the neck, and he also caused lacerations to an older gentleman also escorting him from the premises,” police said.

A Chatswood police statement said that the Taiwanese man died after being rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

The second victim was in a stable condition after being treated at the same hospital for a minor injury.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with their investigation, the statement said.

In an e-mailed response, the Scientology Church said that the case was being investigated by police and it could not make further comments, but it could confirm that the victim was a member of the church.

“This very unfortunate matter is in the hands of the police. We cannot make any further comment beyond the fact that the victim was a beloved member of our Church,” the statement read.

“The Church is providing the police with any assistance needed in their investigation,” it said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has been unable to confirm the identity of the victim.