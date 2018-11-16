ELECTIONS: Two servicemen admit to selling their votes

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Two servicemen in Kinmen County along with five other people have admitted to accepting bribe money in exchange for their votes, investigators said in one of several election-related violations reported yesterday.

A man surnamed Lee (李), who was found with bundles of cash, had been in contact with 16 residents to whom he allegedly gave money in exchange for their votes for a candidate in Lieyu Township (烈嶼), Kinmen District Prosecutors’ Office head prosecutor Wu Chin-lung (吳錦龍) said.

Lee allegedly offered NT$5,000 per vote, plus travel expenses for residents to return from Taiwan proper on election day, Wu said.

Police in several raids on Wednesday found cash, account books and 18 plane tickets, and served summons for people connected to the case, Wu said.

“Of the 16 people questioned, seven admitted to receiving money in exchange for their vote. Six of the people have handed over money they received from Lee, totaling NT$30,000. Four people were approached by Lee, but refused to agree to his offer, and some of them did not accept the money,” Wu said.

Two of the people who admitted to taking the money are active duty military personnel, he added, adding that their supervising officers have been notified.

The Kinmen Defense Command issued a statement reminding all military personnel to act with impartiality regarding politics and reiterated that taking money in exchange for votes is illegal and would be prosecuted.

“The case is under investigation and we respect the investigative authority of public prosecutors. We will fully cooperate with prosecutors and will mete out punishment according to the law,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chiayi City Council Deputy Speaker Kuo Ming-pin (郭明賓) has used a technicality to refuse to cooperate with an investigation into alleged vote-buying.

Kuo, who is seeking re-election, allegedly instructed his campaign staff to hand out NT$1,000 to residents in exchange for their votes.

Prosecutors had summoned Kuo for questioning, but he refused, saying that councilors can claim immunity from prosecution in certain cases.

Kao said in a statement that he had taken holiday leave and would return to work after the elections, at which time he would meet with prosecutors.

So far, 109 vote-buying incidents have been reported in Chiayi city and county, and the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau has dispatched 10 officers to assist local prosecutors in 57 investigations.