Backers, opponents of nuclear energy face off at forum

Staff Writer, with CNA

Proponents and opponents of the government’s goal of phasing out nuclear power by 2025 on Monday voiced their opinions at a forum ahead of a referendum on the issue on Saturday next week.

Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修), founder of Nuclear Myth Busters and initiator of the referendum, exchanged opinions with Green Action Alliance Deputy Secretary-General Hung Shen-han (洪申翰), who opposes the use of nuclear power, in the event organized by the Central Election Commission, the third on the issue.

The referendum asks voters if they agree with abolishing the first paragraph of Article 95 of the Electricity Act (電業法), which stipulates that all nuclear power generation facilities in Taiwan should cease operations by 2025.

Citing Japan as an example, Huang said the country accumulated a trade deficit of ￥18 trillion (US$157.8 billion) from 2011 to 2013 due mainly to soaring imports of energy sources, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), after the government stopped nuclear power generation.

Since Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe restored the use of nuclear power in 2014, Japan has reopened nine nuclear power reactors and has lowered electricity rates twice, Huang said.

Japan continues to use nuclear power and renewable resources for electricity generation, despite suffering “damage caused by a nuclear disaster and being hit twice by nuclear bombs,” he said.

Hung questioned why no lessons have been learned from Japan’s Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear disaster in 2011, saying that the “cruel and deceptive” proposal has caused panic among people living near three power plants located close to fault lines in Taiwan.

Hung read out a letter from a Taiwanese living on the north coast, saying that he has been plagued with worry and fear over living near a nuclear power plant.

“How can these nuclear power supporters dare to propose to extend the service life of nuclear power plants by another 20 years” when there is still no solution to the problem of nuclear waste, he said.

Hung urged the nuclear power advocates to listen to the people living near nuclear power plants.

In the second round of discussions, Huang maintained his stance that the nation should continue using nuclear power while supporting the development of renewable energy sources.

Huang said he is worried that Taiwan might face electricity shortages beyond 2025 in the event of a typhoon, if the nation’s energy mix is made up of 50 percent LNG and 20 percent renewable resources.

He also said he would initiate a referendum proposal on moving radioactive waste from Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) to “save” the Tao community living there.

Hung criticized Huang for using the word “save” with respect to the Tao people.

“No one will object the proposal to remove nuclear waste from Orchid Island,” he said, but added that “it is not an issue that can be dealt with only through a referendum.”