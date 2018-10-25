TRA, Cabinet differ on accident’s cause

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

While the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday attributed Sunday’s deadly train derailment to the driver, the Executive Yuan said that an investigation has not turned up evidence that the accident was due to human error.

The driver operating the Puyuma Express train that derailed in Yilan County turned off the automatic train protection (ATP) system without informing the dispatch and distribution office, the TRA said.

TRA operations were under scrutiny yesterday at the legislature’s Transportation Committee in the wake of the accident that killed 18 passengers and injured 190 people.

Lawmakers were particularly concerned about why the ATP system, which should be activated when a driver exceeds the speed limit, was turned off by the driver, surnamed You (尤).

You was supposed to operate the train at 75kph with a functioning ATP when he was driving through a curve near the Sinma Train Station (新馬), Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said.

However, You was found to have driven through the section at 140kph with a turned-off ATP, he said.

TRA Director-General Jason Lu (鹿潔身) said that the ATP was already turned off after the train passed through Dasi Train Station (大溪).

Although You did tell the agency that he was having problems with the air compressors, the train was operating at normal speed and he had no problem pulling in at Yilan and Luodong (羅東) stations.

However, the train began accelerating to 140kph after it passed Luodong Station, Lu said.

Train communication records also showed that You did not tell the dispatch and distribution office that he had turned off the ATP, Lu said.

Standard operating procedures state that drivers can turn off the ATPs only when they are out of order, Lu said.

If the driver wants to turn off a malfunctioning ATP, they must inform the dispatch and distribution office and must try to turn it on again when the train reaches the next station.

Should the driver fail to reactivate the ATP, the TRA will either have to change trains or send an assistant to help the driver handle any possible problem along the route.

Although the TRA acquired a remote surveillance system in 2010 to monitor if ATPs on trains are working properly, Lu said that this not apply to Puyuma Express trains.

“The surveillance system cannot tell if the ATPs were shut down because they were out of order or were turned off by drivers, which has caused troubles for dispatch and distribution officers,” Lu said. “When the Puyuma Express was launched in 2012, we decided not to use the surveillance system on Puyuma Express trains. We are asking the manufacturers to enhance the functions of the remote surveillance system.”

TRA Deputy Director-General Du Wei (杜微) said that You reported problems with the air-conditioning system in addition to the air compressors, but the communications records did not show that he had told the dispatch and distribution office about shutting down the ATP.

The TRA reiterated that the ATP on the derailed Puyuma Express train was working normally before it was turned off.

Local media reported that You told prosecutors that he had turned off the ATP when the train reached Dasi Train Station and that he did not try to reactivate it at the next stop.

However, You said that he had told the dispatch and distribution office about turning off the ATP.