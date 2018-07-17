MAC says trip to gain US support

Staff writer, with CNA

Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) yesterday departed on a nine-day visit to the US to boost policy communication between the two nations and garner greater US support for Taiwan’s cross-strait policy.

From today to Monday next week, Chen is to meet with US officials and Heritage Foundation members, including giving a keynote speech on cross-strait ties at a seminar cosponsored by the council and the think tank.

It is to be the ninth seminar jointly held by the council and the Washington-based think tank. It comes at a time when tensions between the US and China are escalating and Beijing is increasingly flexing its muscles at Taiwan.

Against such a background, the US needs a better understanding of Taiwan’s policy direction and Chen’s visit is intended to improve communication between the two sides, while gaining US support for Taiwan’s cross-strait policy, council officials told reporters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) recently talked about cross-strait relations during a closed-door meeting with visiting former vice president Lien Chan (連戰) in Beijing, saying that the peaceful unification of China and Taiwan is ultimately to be achieved as long as the correct direction is maintained.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Liu Jieyi (劉結一) has several times accused the US of playing the “Taiwan card” against China after the US signed into law the Taiwan Travel Act, which promotes meetings and visits between high-ranking US and Taiwanese officials.

China was also critical of the US Congress’ approval of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act in June, which includes provisions to help strengthen Taiwan’s military capabilities.