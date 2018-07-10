China’s Zhejiang unveils 76 measures to attract young Taiwanese, professionals

Staff Writer, with CNA, HANGZHOU, China

China’s Zhejiang Province has unveiled 76 measures to attract young people and professionals from Taiwan, the highest number of incentives ever offered by a local government in China.

Province officials announced the measures on Sunday as the first cross-Taiwan Strait youth development forum was being held in Hangzhou.

More than 500 young people, including 200 led by former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) in her role as China Qingyan Peace Education Foundation chairperson, took part in the six-day event.

Hung said she hopes the event would serve as a platform for young Taiwanese searching for more opportunities and as a channel to enhance communication between young people in Taiwan and China.

Zhejiang’s measures cover five major areas: 32 on investment and trade cooperation, 10 on technological renovation, 13 on start-ups, nine on cultural exchanges and 12 related to living conditions.

Since Feb. 28, when China’s Taiwan Affairs Office announced 31 measures to attract Taiwanese talent, several local authorities have published their own measures.

On June 6, China’s Fujian Province published 66 measures, while Shanghai and Xianmen announced 55 and 60 measures on June 1 and April 10 respectively.

Ningbo and Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province, where many Taiwanese businesspeople live, have unveiled 80 and 24 measures respectively to attract Taiwanese talent.