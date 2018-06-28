Mobile apps fail security tests: officials

By Che Yi-chia and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Fifteen mobile apps tested for information security all failed to make the grade, the Consumer Protection Committee said on Tuesday.

Describing the results “shocking,” committee officials said they had sampled 10 Android apps and five iOS apps for shopping, personal insurance policy management, payment of fees and purchasing tickets.

The tests were based on the government’s mobile app basic information security testing standards v2.1, which the Industrial Development Bureau published last year.

The apps were evaluated in 29 categories, such as the developers’ security practices, sensitive data, payment method, user identification, authorization, authentication and session management, the officials said.

“Those items are the bare minimum of information security,” committee official Wang Te-ming (王德明) said, adding that the results showed a weakness in the nation’s cybersecurity awareness.

Although the committee had informed the app publishers of the test results and provided free consultation via the Taiwan Electronic Testing Center, only seven apps passed the follow-up tests, he said.

The seven are the policy management apps of Cathay Life Insurance, Nan Shan Life Insurance and Mercuries Life Insurance, the online payment apps of O’Pay and Chunghwa Telecom Hami Wallet, and the consumer service apps of Far EasTone and Taiwan Mobile, he said.

The committee did not publish the names of the apps that failed to meet standards because disclosure would make their vulnerability known to hackers and increase risks to consumers, he said.

Instead, it published the names of apps that did pass its tests on the Mobile Application Security Alliance — www.mas.org.tw — and granted them an alliance-approved digital watermark that is valid for one year, he said.

The committee’s guidelines are based on the US National Institute of Standards and Technology’s specifications, which are used worldwide, Wang said.

However, the guidelines are not laws and the government has no authority to enforce them, he said.

The committee charges a fee for administering the qualification test for the watermark, but the costs — tens of thousands of New Taiwan dollars — should be affordable for big businesses, he said.

Taiwan lags behind Western nations in data security as it has just begun treating the issue seriously, he said, adding that public eduction is a high priority for the committee.

Consumers should only download apps certified by the committee, avoid giving out too much personal information, change their passwords regularly and stay away from dubious hyperlinks, Wang said.