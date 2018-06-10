Commission preliminaries to be done in two weeks

By Chen Yu-fu / Staff reporter

The Cabinet’s Transitional Justice Commission aims to complete the preliminary work for redressing unjust judicial cases in just two weeks, a commission member said yesterday.

The agency would first tackle the archives of governmental agencies, followed by those of political parties, commission Deputy Chairman Chang Tien-chin (張天欽) said, adding that commission Chairman Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄) had on Friday last week already led a group of commission members to visit the National Development Council’s (NDC) National Archives Administration in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊).

According to the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例) passed in December last year, the commission is empowered to probe the political archives of any political party, their affiliated organizations and entities, and to make them part of the national archives after a specified deliberation procedure.

However, it would take more time to tackle the political archives belonging to political parties, as the collection process is more intricate, Chang said.

The commission would also re-examine criminal litigation cases that might violate the nation’s democratic and constitutional order or the fair trial principle, he said.

The task of redressing miscarriages of justice can be divided into three aspects: the 228 Incident in 1947, the White Terror era and the restoration of people’s damaged rights, he said, adding that the commission plans to complete its preliminary work on these areas in two weeks.

The commission has discussed related matters with the 228 Memorial Foundation, the National Human Rights Museum, the Ministry of Culture and the courts, and has reviewed legal documents about sedition and espionage charges made during the Martial Law period, Chang said.

The restoration of damaged rights would be conducted by the courts, he added.

As the commission is required by the act to present a complete report to the premier in two years, it would expedite the investigations, he said.

NDC Deputy Minister Tseng Hsu-cheng (曾旭正) said the commission visited on Friday to inspect the condition of the political archives, adding that there were 20km’s worth of documents and thousands of images.

The archives are to be moved to a new building that is under construction in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), Tseng said, adding that the facility is expected to hold documents that would fill 100km of shelf space.

After the draft for a political data act is passed, the archives would become accessible to members of the public, Tseng added.