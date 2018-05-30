Pathologists autopsy the remains of murder victim

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

New Taipei City pathologists yesterday performed an autopsy on the remains of a 27-year-old woman, surnamed Huang (黃), who was allegedly murdered and dismembered by her husband.

Huang’s body was found in the garden of an apartment building in Banciao District (板橋) on Sunday.

The suspect, Chu Chun-ying (朱峻穎), 28, apparently committed suicide on Monday by hanging himself, police said.

They adding that they have found 16 body parts belonging to the victim, but one of her femurs was still missing.

Chu’s parents have been questioned as possible accessories to murder and listed as “persons of interest,” police said.

Chu’s parents reportedly met with him right after the alleged murder on Tuesday last week, and Huang’s family said they believed Chu’s parents helped him try to destroy the evidence.

Security footage from the building allegedly showed Chu’s parents arriving at his apartment on Tuesday and later leaving carrying clothing and bedsheets, which investigators said is evidence that the parents knew what had happened and tried to help their son cover it up.

Huang’s brother said that Chu had lied about a previous marriage and had extramarital relationships with other women.

Background checks and statements from friends indicated that Chu had a violent nature and got into fights at high school.

He had also reportedly become a member of the “Bamboo Union Gang” (竹聯幫), one of Taiwan’s major crime syndicates.

After graduating from high school, Chu’s parents sent him to the US, where he developed an interested in body building and martial arts, background checks showed.

Chu returned home in 2016 and was later sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for smoking and trafficking cannabis, police records showed.

Sunflower Movement activist Wang Yi-kai (王奕凱) yesterday said that Chu was a member of the Chinese Unity Promotion Party (CUPP), led by former gang leader Chang An-le (張安樂), also known as the White Wolf.

Chu had been active in CIPP protests and violent events, and the media appeared to be applying a double standard in his case, Wang said.

Most reports on the murder have not mentioned that Chu was a CUPP member, but the media always mentioned connections to the Sunflower movement whenever one of its activists was por