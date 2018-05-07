Tainan receives highest subsidy for live-fire drills

By Lo Tien-pin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Tainan has received the highest amount of subsidies — NT$40 million (US$1.35 million) — for communities affected by live-fire military exercises, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report.

The ministry in 2005 began offering subsidies to local governments based on how much the live-fire drills affect local communities.

The ministry has asked the local governments to help distribute the funds so that they could be spent on facility improvements and local development.

Last year, the ministry budgeted NT$195 million for this purpose.

This year, the amount rose to NT$216 million that would go to 10 counties and cities.

Tainan received NT$40 million last year and this year, a ministry source said on condition of anonymity.

Hsinchu County came second, receiving NT$34 million last year and this year, they said.

Five other cities and counties also received the same subsidies they received last year, while subsidies for Taichung, Pingtung and Penghu counties were increased, the source said.

Pingtung saw the highest increase of NT$12 million, with subsidies for Mudan (牡丹) and Manjhou (滿州) townships increasing by NT$4 million and NT$2 million respectively due to the establishment of a new firing range there, the source said.

Fangshan (枋山) and Shizi (獅子) townships saw increases of NT$3 million each due to live-fire exercises affecting the local environment, they said.

Subsidies for Taichung rose by NT$7 million to NT$12 million due to live-fire drills affecting the environment in the city’s Daan (大安), Dajia (大甲) and Cingshuei (清水) districts, the source said.

Subsidies for Penghu increased by NT$2 million to NT$8 million due to an increased number of days of live-fire exercises around Magong City (馬公), the source said.