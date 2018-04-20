Tsai encourages investment in Africa

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday vowed that Taiwan would not be absent in Africa and could make more contributions to Swaziland and elsewhere on the continent.

Tsai made the remarks at a dinner with Taiwanese living in southern Africa, as part of her four-day visit to Swaziland.

Tsai said she and her delegation have witnessed the results of the business, medical and agricultural technology initiatives that Taiwan has undertaken in Swaziland, as well as the nation’s efforts to contribute to creating jobs and economic development in the African country.

She also reiterated her idea of promoting greenhouse cultivation in Swaziland, which she first broached during a meeting with Swazi Queen Mother Ntombi Tfwala earlier that day.

Under the plan, Taiwan is to choose four areas plagued by food scarcity and help 70 women in each area develop agricultural skills — from growing seedlings to production and marketing — by offering professional training to help Swaziland improve its agricultural economy and increase female labor force participation, Tsai said.

“Taiwan will not be absent in Africa; Taiwan has the ability to make greater contributions to Swaziland and the whole of Africa,” the president said, adding that Taiwanese businesses should also venture into Africa, a market with considerable potential.

She also called for joint efforts by Taiwanese and the business community in Africa to help build closer and more friendly relations with countries in the continent.

The president also met with Taiwanese businesspeople in southern Africa earlier that day, thanking them for the work they are doing in countries such as Swaziland, Mozambique, South Africa and Lesotho, which she said has allowed Taiwan to penetrate the African market.

Taiwanese entrepreneurs should not miss out on investment opportunities in Africa as they seek to diversify, she said.

Diversification is important in business to minimize the third-party impact of trade tensions, such as those between the US and China, Tsai said.

Africa offers opportunities, given its huge market potential and basic infrastructure needs, she said.

The government will help facilitate investment by Taiwanese entrepreneurs in Africa by strengthening ties with government and non-government agencies in several countries, although it has only two diplomatic allies in the region, the president said.

Tsai also visited Mbabane Government Hospital, where she met with 10 Swazi graduates of Taiwan’s I-Shou University.

Taiwan, which has a long history of providing medical assistance to Swaziland, will continue the program by sending medical missions to the country, she said.

At noon yesterday, the president attended a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of Swaziland’s independence and the 50th birthday of Swazi King Mswati III.

The ceremony was attended by nearly 10,000 people, many dressed in traditional Swazi attire.

Tsai was greeted by loud, passionate cheers after the emcee announced her arrival.