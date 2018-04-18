Lawmakers pass bill that tightens vote-buying rules

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The legislature yesterday passed amendments to the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法) that tighten the rules against vote-buying.

Articles dealing with vote-buying in elections that formerly only allowed police officers and prosecutors to confiscate bribes distributed by “perpetrators” now stipulate that law enforcement officials can confiscate bribes regardless of the party claiming ownership of the bribe.

This allows authorities to confiscate bribes in the event that the recipient has transferred the money elsewhere.

The change applies to the elections of mayors, county commissioners, council speakers, deputy council speakers and township mayors, and to candidates who have been officially nominated by a political party or aspirants in party primaries.

The amendment applies to bribes that have or have not been paid, and to those that come with or without an agreement for the recipient to perform certain activities on a certain date.

The rule change brings the regulations on confiscations in line with amendments to the Criminal Code that were passed in December 2015, which made confiscation of bribes a legal action that can be independently performed by police officers regardless of where the illicit gains had been transferred as long as earning illegal profits has been confirmed by a court, Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) said in an explanatory statement.

Previous rules required authorities to identify the parties a bribe would benefit and prove that the alleged recipient had no legitimate reason to accept the payment, which has often prolonged evidence-gathering and the adjudication process, Yeh said.

This often hampered efforts to curb vote-buying and to ensure clean elections, he said.

In addition, a rule stipulating that people who use cameras or smartphones to spy on people voting would have their camera or phone confiscated was abolished.