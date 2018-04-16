NPP to set up offices in Pingtung City and Fangliao

By Chen Yan-ting and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The New Power Party (NPP) is to set up two offices in Pingtung County and make its first-ever bid for local leadership in Pingtung City, party members said on Friday.

The NPP is to set up an office in Pingtung City and one in Fangliao Township (枋寮), NPP Secretary-General Chen Hui-min (陳惠敏) said.

As of press time last night, the NPP had only announced candidates for county and city councilor positions in the Nov. 24 local elections.

Archer Chen (陳亞麟), who is to head the NPP Pingtung County offices, has started scouting for locations for the offices.

Nearly one-third of the county’s mayors — regardless of whether they belong to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) or the Democratic Progressive Party — have been investigated for involvement in illegal activities, he said, adding that the NPP hopes to create a new atmosphere, set a higher standard for behavior and bring new political expectations for Pingtung’s residents.

The NPP would depart from its previous approach of only putting forward nominees for county and city councilor roles, he said.

During the Lunar New Year holiday this year, NPP members visited the county’s Chaozhou Township (潮州), giving rise to rumors that the party would enter Pingtung.

The party’s decision to open an office in Fangliao has also led some people to believe that the NPP is to nominate a candidate for the township’s mayoral election.

Fangliao’s transportation infrastructure includes highways, railways and a fishing port, Archer Chen said, adding that people must pass through Fangliao to reach Taitung County or Kenting (墾丁).

With comprehensive planning, Fangliao would have high tourism potential, but air, water and land in the township are affected by poultry farms, industrial zones and waste, he said, adding that a former Fangliao Township mayor, who was elected for two terms, was removed from his post for his involvement in illegal activities.

The NPP is not only seeking office in the southernmost county, but also hopes that it could bring about real change for the county’s residents, Archer Chen said.