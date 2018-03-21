Chance of WHA invitation low, source says

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The nation’s likelihood of receiving an invitation to the World Health Assembly (WHA) is even lower than last year due to Beijing’s mounting pressure, a government source said yesterday.

After being invited to the WHA as an observer for eight consecutive years since 2009, Taiwan last year did not receive an invitation, likely as a result of Beijing’s efforts to limit Taiwan’s international space after the Democratic Progressive Party administration took office in May 2016.

“Over the past six months, the nation has faced far greater pressure from China in terms of [Taiwan’s] international participation,” said the source, who has first-hand knowledge of the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Several incidents have shown that it is even less likely for Taiwan to receive an invitation to this year’s assembly, which is to take place from May 21 to May 26 in Geneva, Switzerland, the source said.

Beijing has also explicitly warned Taiwan-friendly nations against “assisting Taiwan, meeting with Taiwanese officials and helping it during this year’s convention,” the source added.

For example, high-level government officials from several like-minded allies have approached WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom to lobby for Taiwan’s participation, but have received “only disappointing responses” thus far, they said.

“Tedros responded to their requests by citing the ‘one China’ principle, UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1,” the source said.

UN Resolution 2758, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1971, recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the only lawful representative of China to the UN, while WHA Resolution 25.1, adopted at the 25th WHA in 1972, expelled the Republic of China from the WHO.

In addition, the source said an alliance called “Friend of Taiwan,” which was established last year by 11 of the nation’s diplomatic allies, has repeatedly tried to secure a meeting with Tedros, but has yet to succeed.

The source also said that due to Beijing’s pressure, the WHO secretariat has only been willing to “run into” Taiwanese officials outside its office since last year.

Asked what the government plans to do if it does not receive an invitation, the source said it “does not rule out using any possible tactics at its disposal” to avoid letting Taiwan’s exclusion from the WHA become commonplace.

“Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) will lead a delegation to Switzerland with or without an invitation,” the source said, adding that the government and private groups would also continue their efforts to garner international support for Taiwan’s cause.