Exhibition displays presidential gifts

By Su Yung-yao / Staff reporter

A regular exhibition held by Academia Historica, “Gifts to the Presidents,” displays the presents that the nation’s presidents have received on diplomatic occasions, which opens a window on the cultural heritages of the nation’s allies.

The diplomatic gifts are national assets that are documented by the Presidential Office and sent to Academia Historica for preservation and the institution has select certain items for the public exhibition, the office said.

The exhibited gifts offer viewers access to the cultural and natural landscapes of Central and South America, as well as islands in the South Pacific, where most of the nation’s 20 diplomatic allies are located.

On Double Ten National Day in 2011, for example, then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) received from then-Guatemalan president Alvaro Colom a replica memorial that is reminiscent of the ancient Maya civilization, La Estela de Dos Pilas, which is recognized as a very respectful gift.

Inscribed on the stone memorial is an image of the Dos Pilas dynasty’s first ruler, B’alaj Chan K’awiil, along with some hieroglyphics.

In a different vein, Nicaragua in 2007 presented then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) with a dramatic El Gueguense puppet, which often appears in Nicaraguan traditional performances to symbolize the people’s rebellion against Spanish colonizers.

Some paintings portraying blue skies and seas were given by allies from the Caribbean, such as one capturing the lively activity of yellow fin tuna which was presented by Saint Lucia to then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in 1996.

Due to a lack of resources, allies in the South Pacific often present wooden sculptures that feature images of marine creatures.

Then-Marshall Islands president Kessai Note in 2006 gave Chen a green turtle shell as a gift.

The gift is meaningful for Taiwan as the number of green turtles, once abundant in the nation’s seas, has declined drastically due to overfishing and excessive development.

In addition to official allies, other nations that maintain a rapport with Taiwan also send gifts to the president on important occasions.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at her inauguration ceremony in 2016 received from Japan an artwork made of colored glass with four Chinese characters that read “Congratulations to Tsai Ing-wen.”

The president met with Swazi Prime Minister Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini on March 27 last year in Taipei to discuss further enhancement of bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

During the visit the two leaders exchanged gifts, with the president receiving a wooden carving in the shape of Taiwan adorned with native flora.

Information about the “Gifts to the Presidents” exhibition can be accessed at www.drnh.gov.tw.