Labor ministry unveils special work conditions

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Labor yesterday announced the special conditions under which workers would be allowed to work up to 12 consecutive days and have their rest time between shifts reduced to eight hours.

Under the proposed regulations, Taiwan Railways Administration employees who are directly responsible for train operations, such as drivers and conductors, and shift workers at Taiwan Power Co (Taipower), CPC Corp, Taiwan, (CPC) and Taiwan Sugar Corp, would be allowed to work on a special schedule with a rest time of eight hours for an approved period of time when the company is short-staffed.

The draft regulations would also allow Taipower, CPC and Taiwan Water Corp to shorten employees’ rest time between shifts in case of emergencies — such as natural disasters and accidents — that might require them to carry out repairs or other work to ensure a stable supply of electricity, water and other necessities.

The draft regulations would allow workers in the transportation and warehousing sectors, food producers, oil refineries, water, electricity and gas suppliers to work up to 12 consecutive days during public holidays to meet increased seasonal demands or to assist with government events.

Workers at oil refineries, water, electricity and gas suppliers could extend their consecutive work days if their work location is remote and requires lengthy travel time.

Other circumstances listed in the draft regulations that would allow workers to work for more than six consecutive days include travel agency employees working abroad and workers at oil refineries, cement manufacturers, steel companies, transportation and other sectors that might be affected by weather conditions or have specific production or manufacturing requirements.

Workers in the textile industry, as well as car parts, cement, computer, glass and other types of manufacturing would be allowed to work for more than six consecutive days when there is an “unpredictable or emergency need.”

In addition, the draft regulations allow employees at design companies and any manufacturing company to work up to 12 consecutive days when extra work is required for special company events or meetings.

Members of the public are welcome to provide suggestions on the draft regulations by Friday next week, the ministry said.

Amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) are to take effect on March 1.