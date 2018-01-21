Taoyuan school enrolls most in ROTC program

By Lee Jung-ping and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Nanya Institute of Technology has won the distinctive honor of enrolling the most students in the Ministry of National Defense’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program in its first year since implementation last year.

The school in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) enrolled 28 students, the most out of 121 institutions that began recruitment for the program.

Vice Minister of National Defense Admiral Pu Tze-chun (蒲澤春), accompanied by officers of the Sixth Army Corps and Republic of China (ROC) Army Academy officials, on Friday attended a commencement ceremony for an ROTC Education Center at the institute.

Speaking to the assembled students, Pu cited the Wuciou Garrison Command as an example of the ministry’s efforts to care for its personnel.

Nanya Institute of Technology president Chien Jen-te (簡仁德) said scholarship funds were increased, a four-year waiver for all education fees was introduced and free accommodations were offered to encourage students to join the program.

“We also offer consultation after individuals are discharged, and provide complementary entrepreneurship courses,” Chien said.

Pu affirmed the school’s efforts to encourage student interest in the ROTC program, which helped attract more talent for the military.

The program provides military training and education every Saturday during the school year, as well as over winter and summer breaks, said Lan Chung-hsien (藍中賢), director of the ROTC office at the school.

The program offers students more freedom than attending the ROC Military Academy, as well as the ability to freely choose which branch of the military to enter, Lan said.

Those enrolled in the program are entitled to NT$10,000 in subsidies each month, and would start their military career upon graduation at the rank of second lieutenant, with a monthly salary of NT$47,000, he said.

Individuals enrolled in the program are required to enter the military and serve a full five years, or would be considered as being in breach of contract, he added.

Lin Chun-min (林群閔), a Department of Culinary Arts student enrolled in the program, said he wanted to join the ROC Marine Corps.

Department of Mechanical Engineering student Lee Yu-chan (李育展) said he enrolled in the program because he has dreamed of becoming a soldier and because of his family’s financial difficulties.

Lee said he had been overjoyed to learn the program waived all education fees and offered subsidies, adding that he enrolled in the program immediately.