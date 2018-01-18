President recommits to nationwide energy action

By Yang Chun-hui / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday reaffirmed her administration’s pledge to ensure stable power supply and phase out nuclear energy.

During a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee meeting, Tsai said the government is determined to abandon nuclear power on the condition of ensuring steady energy supplies and reducing air pollution, in addition to economic growth and quality of life.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) made a report at the meeting of the government’s industrial power supply plan.

Tsai instructed the Cabinet to complete the construction of new power generators on schedule and improve risk management for existing generators.

New power management measures have to be introduced to meet the short-term goals of keeping the power reserve margin at more than 10 percent and the operating reserve at more than 6 percent, Tsai said.

She also ordered the Cabinet to expedite the development of renewable energy sources to diversify power supply, which would be to the advantage of local renewable energy developers.

The efforts of Cabinet and local governments to develop renewable energy over the past two years have yielded tangible results, including about 100 percent growth in the number of registered solar power generation facilities, Tsai said, adding that the Ministry of Economic Affairs has unveiled its review criteria for offshore wind farm construction.

To improve energy consumption efficiency, the ministry has proposed a new energy conservation program and a schedule to install “smart” meters in households, Tsai said, adding that she has asked the Cabinet to enforce energy measures proposed by the ministry and maintain close communication with local governments and businesses to encourage participation in renewable energy development.

The government-sponsored energy transition has multiple purposes, such as creating investment opportunities, the president said, adding that the Cabinet has begun a nationwide tour to introduce a package to remove investment obstacles.

The tour and seminars are important occasions to communicate with the public and inform them of the government’s goals and progress on boosting the nation’s renewable energy capacity, she added.

The government has to speed up industrial transformation to meet the challenges facing the nation’s economy, DPP spokesman Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) quoted the president as saying.