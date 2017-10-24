DPP eyes CPC chair for Yilan County commissioner, ‘China Times’ reports

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

A report yesterday that CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC) chairman Derek Chen (陳金德) is to run for Yilan County Commissioner sparked speculation about the regional election, despite Chen’s denial.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) plans to make Chen Yilan’s acting commissioner before designating him the party’s candidate for the commissioner election next year, the Chinese-language China Times said, citing an unnamed DPP source.

Chen will be named acting commissioner following the conclusion of the National Games in Yilan, but before the county council is reconvened, the China Times said.

The paper said DPP Electoral Strategy Committee convener Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) had argued in favor of Chen for the race, which is expected to be tough, because he is a former Yilan county councilor and a fellow member of the “New Tide” faction.

“At the moment, I do not have plans or thoughts of running for Yilan County Commissioner,” Chen said when asked to respond.

“This is just some newspaper leak, although I am pretty surprised,” said DPP Legislator Chen Ou-po (陳歐珀), who has announced his candidacy in the nomination process for county commissioner.

Chen Ou-po said he declared his intention to run as a candidate in June after he was in March accosted by party leaders.

“Naming an acting commissioner is the decision and prerogative of the party’s central organization and I am not at liberty to comment,” Chen Ou-po said.

“We go way back. We are competitors within the party and partners outside of it. If he returns to run in Yilan, we will make some very beautiful sparks fly,” he said of his relations with Derek Chen.

Responding to rumors that Derek Chen is backed by high-level officials in the administration, Chen Ou-po said he was confident he had garnered enough support.

“Feel free to ask Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) or President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文),” he said.

The DPP Electoral Strategy Committee is confident that both Acting Yilan County Commissioner Wu Tze-cheng (吳澤成) and Derek Chen would make excellent candidates with their broad experience in government, DPP spokesman Chang Chih-hao (張志豪) said.

The committee expects to finish nominating candidates that would run for the DPP in the city mayor and county commissioner elections by Lunar New Year, he said.

The committee calls on party politicians to reach an agreement with each other and prevent contested primaries, Chang said.

Although Yilan historically leans toward the DPP, the election this year could prove challenging and the party needs unity, he added.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權) said the party has “high hopes” for Yilan. adding that the KMT will field a strong candidate regardless of whom the DPP sends.