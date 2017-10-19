KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih reiterates call for ties based on ‘1992 consensus’

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter, with CNA

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) yesterday echoed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) position on cross-strait ties, reiterating that cross-strait relations should be based on the so-called “1992 consensus.”

Wu stressed at a KMT Central Standing Committee meeting the importance of the framework in rebuilding rapport with China, hours after Xi renewed calls at the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) 19th National Congress for Taipei to adhere to the “1992 consensus,” which he said embodies the spirit of the “one China” principle.

However, Xi did not mention the “one China, different interpretations” aspect of the “1992 consensus,” which the KMT has for decades maintained is a core element of the framework.

“Cross-strait relations have become stagnant, and Beijing has not responded to Taiwan’s efforts to communicate,” Wu said. “The ‘1992 consensus’ under the ‘one China, different interpretations’ framework is a historical fact that has helped to maintain peaceful and stable cross-strait development, and it cannot be eradicated or tampered with by either party.”

“Both sides of the Taiwan Strait adhere to the ‘one China’ principle. However, the two sides agreed to make their own interpretation of what that means verbally,” he said.

Since former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) took office in 2008, Taipei and Beijing have collaborated peacefully and stably on the basis of the “1992 consensus” to ink 23 bilateral agreements, while the Taiwan Strait has become a peaceful region, Wu said.

The “1992 consensus” under the “one China, different interpretations” framework maintains the sovereignty and dignity of the Republic of China, and ensures that both sides of the Taiwan Strait adhere to the “one China” principle, which prohibits notions of “two Chinas,” “one China and one Taiwan” and Taiwanese independence, he added.

Cross-strait relations have come to a standstill due to Beijing’s unwillingness to communicate with the Democratic Progressive Party administration, causing losses to businesses, Wu said.

Earlier in the day, the KMT sent a congratulatory letter to the CCP, wishing it success at the congress, which began yesterday.

In the letter, which was sent to the CCP on Tuesday and released to the media yesterday, the KMT called on Beijing to continue collaborating with the KMT and building mutual trust based on the “1992 consensus” to maintain regional stability and peaceful cross-strait development.

The two sides of the Taiwan Strait have conducted interactions for 30 years and have made considerable achievements, starting win-win cooperation and improving the well-being of Taiwanese and Chinese, the letter said.

The so-called “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the CCP that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” which each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.