Fri, Sep 08, 2017　

Lai to replace two Cabinet ministers, retain all others

LAST PREPARATIONS:Only two ministry heads are to be replaced today, but several less senior functionaries are to change or assume new positions in the Executive

By Chen Wei-han  /  Staff reporter

Premier-designate William Lai (賴清德) yesterday finalized the Cabinet reshuffle, adding only a handful of new faces while retaining the majority of ministers.

Only two ministers are being replaced: National Development Council Minister Chen Tain-jy (陳添枝) will today be replaced by Cabinet Secretary-General Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) and Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) is to become the new Financial Supervisory Commission chairman, Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

Koo’s vacancy is to be filled by National Security Council adviser Lin Feng-jeng (林?正), Hsu said.

Acting Minister of Economic Affairs Sheng Jong-chin (沈榮津) is to be promoted to minister and National Development Council Deputy Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) is to be named Shen’s deputy.

Lai has named Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp (台灣證交所) chairman Shih Jun-ji (施俊吉) as the next vice premier and Democratic Progressive Party Deputy Secretary-General Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) as the next Cabinet secretary-general.

All other ministers are to remain at their posts, including Minister of the Interior Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮), Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維), Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬), Minister of Finance Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲), Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠), Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦), Minister of Labor Lin Mei-chu (林美珠), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) Environmental Protection Administration Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元), Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢), Mainland Affairs Council Minister Katharine Chang (張小月), Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興), Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod and Hakka Affairs Council Minister Lee Yong-te (李永得).

The ministers without portfolio are Lin Wan-i (林萬億), Chang Ching-sen (張景森), Chen Mei-ling, Hsu Chang-yao (許璋瑤), John Deng (鄧振中), Audrey Tang (唐鳳), Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) and Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀). All are incumbents, except for Chen Mei-ling.

CGA Director-General Lee Chung-wei (李仲威), Veterans Affairs Council Director Lee Shying-jow (李翔宙), Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民), Directorate-General of Personnel Administration Minister Jay Shih (施能傑), Public Construction Commission Minister Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀) and Atomic Energy Council Minister Hsieh Shou-shing (謝曉星) are also to remain.

However, Deputy Minister of Labor Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) is to leave for personal reasons.

