Flight attendant’s urine tests positive for narcotics

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A China Airlines flight attendant has tested positive for narcotics, the latest development in an investigation after customs officials found ketamine and cannabis in her luggage last month, investigators said yesterday.

A urine sample from the 26-year-old flight attendant, surnamed Lin (林), tested positive for ketamine, a Category 3 drug, Chinese-language Next Magazine reported, quoting investigators as saying that they were looking into the source of the drugs.

Investigators believe that Lin obtained the drugs while working overseas, the report said.

Customs officials on May 20 found a small pouch containing a suspicious substance in Lin’s luggage during a routine inspection at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. She was returning from Amsterdam.

A forensic analysis of the pouch concluded that it contained 3 grams of cannabis and 1.65 grams of ketamine.

Lin was taken for questioning at the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau office in Taoyuan. She was later released without bail, as the case was transfered to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office.

Lin reportedly told investigators that the pouch had been planted by persons unknown to frame her.

Taoyuan Deputy Chief District Prosecutor Wang Yi-wen (王以文) said the investigation is ongoing and that he was not at liberty to reveal details about the case.

Investigators have reportedly ruled out the possibility of Lin being framed, as a forensic examination apparently found only her fingerprints on the pouch.

China Airlines yesterday said in a statement that Lin has been suspended since the start of the investigation last month, adding that she and the company have been fully cooperating with prosecutors.

Any employee convicted on drug charges would be fired without exception, it added.