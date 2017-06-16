Rain set to intensify today: Central Weather Bureau

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The nation should prepare for more disasters caused by torrential rain as precipitation is poised to intensify today due to a stronger southwestern jet stream, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Bureau forecaster Chu Mei-lin (朱美霖) said that although the nation has since Wednesday been influenced by a stationary front and the southwestern jet stream, the rain has mostly fallen in central Taiwan, while less rain has been seen in northern, southern and eastern regions.

Precipitation nationwide is to intensify today, with the heaviest rainfall forecast for tomorrow, Chu said.

The stationary front is to continue to affect the nation until Wednesday next week, the bureau said, adding that the rainfall would ease after it moves north.

If the jet stream also leaves, the weather is set to be more stable from Wednesday next week, the bureau said.

However, the chance of rain is to remain high in the south should the jet stream continue to linger, it added.

The front is to facilitate the formation of thunderstorms, the bureau said, urging people to pay attention to its heavy rain alerts.

Meanwhile, some elementary schools in Yunlin County, Nantou County and Kaohsiung are canceling classes today due to the severe rainfall.

As of 5pm yesterday, accumulated rainfall in an observation station in Taichung’s Heping District (和平) totaled 424.5mm since Wednesday, the highest in the nation.