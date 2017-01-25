Temperatures set to fluctuate over new year holiday

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People should expect a roller-coaster of temperature changes over the Lunar New Year holidays that begins on Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

The weather over the next seven days could be divided into three phases, bureau forecaster Chen Yi-liang (陳怡良) said.

In the first phase, the nation will be under the influence of a continental cold air mass from tonight through to the early morning of Lunar New Year’s Eve on Friday, with temperatures sliding and temporary showers forecast across the nation, he said.

“The second phase is expected to start during the day on Friday and to last through Sunday, when the temperature will rise as the cold air mass weakens. Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for most of the nation, with the exception of northern and eastern areas, which can expect isolated light showers,” he said.

However, the strong northeast monsoon would cause temperatures to drop again in the third phase, which is to last from Monday through Wednesday next week, Chen said, adding that there is a chance of showers in the northern and northeastern areas over the period.

“From Saturday through Wednesday next week, transportation services could be disrupted by low clouds and fog, which might hinder car drivers’ visibility and cause the cancelation of flights. Travelers should pay attention to road and air traffic information updates,” Chen said.