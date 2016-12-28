Abandoned theme park draws tourists

By Huang Mei-chu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An abandoned theme park in Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西) has become a popular weekend tourist destination after pictures of it spread online, causing frustration among Buddhist recluses who use the site.

Curious netizens have been drawn to the site by its main building, which some have likened to Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Hong Kong Disneyland resort.

Buddhists who live for up to 10 years in relative isolation from the general public now use the site as a makeshift monastery, saying they hope their lifestyle can continue undisturbed by visitors.

The Buddhists have said they are also concerned that buildings on the site might not be safe and have advised the public to avoid entering them.

The site, which has been nicknamed Buddha World, was built 40 years ago as a children’s theme park called Fairytale World, former Tungshan Borough (東山) warden Chou Ting-chen (周廷珍) said.

The park was once considered as beautiful as nearby Leofoo Village Theme Park, Chou said.

Fairytale World was forced to close due to issues surrounding a water-conservation ordinance, he said.

The park was then taken over by Buddhists to use for monastic practices, Chou said, adding that they are familiar with the structures on the site and have not added new ones.

One recluse, who declined to be named, said the group follows the Linchi school of Chan Buddhism, adding that the group has lived in isolation on the site for more than 10 years, only allowing the public to enter between 9am and 4pm every Saturday and Sunday for religious ceremonies.

The man said the group is concerned about people entering the castle, which has long been dilapidated and overgrown with vegetation, adding that the upper levels of the building’s tower have no doors or windows.

“The tiles have begun falling off the walls and there is a tree growing on the top floor. We used to only use that building to store recyclables,” the man said.

The man said the group had no plans to repair any of the buildings aside from plastering the structures they use in places where they are leaking, adding that the others will be left to nature.

He said the group has posted warning signs about the dangers and put up chains, adding that these measures have conversely motivated more adventurous visitors to be even more bold.

“Please do not come here over a few photographs taken at the right angle to visit an abandoned park that is already a wasteland!” the man said, urging the public to give space to the Buddhist residents.