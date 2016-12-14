Taiwan Taxi offers pet-friendly services

Staff writer, with CNA

As a result of a Taipei City Government program to create friendly spaces for animals, Taiwan Taxi Co has begun offering services for pets and their owners if they book in advance, while a hotel has designated a special room in which owners and their pets can stay together.

Since the city started to promote the initiative in August, 423 companies have joined the program, Taipei Department of Economic Development Commissioner Lin Chung-chieh (林崇傑) said, adding that 760 stickers have been distributed for 2,460 pet-friendly spaces.

Taiwan Taxi Co marketing official Lai Cheng-hsiang (賴正翔) said the firm has 1,500 taxis in the program, although the service is mainly for people with small to medium-sized dogs, adding that for larger dogs, passengers need to explain the requirement beforehand so that a suitable taxi can be sent.

Huang Min-tai (黃閔泰), a taxi driver who owns two sheepdogs, said that before he became a taxi driver, taxis used to refuse to transport his dogs, which meant that he would have to carry them on his back 4km if they needed treatment from a vet.

Grand Hyatt Taipei marketing official Lee Wei-tai (李偉台) said that the hotel has designated special rooms for patrons and their pets.

There are two kinds of stickers to signify pet-friendly spaces, Taipei Animal Protection Office Director Yen Yi-feng (嚴一峰) said.

An orange sticker indicates businesses related to the pet sector, while a blue sticker indicates businesses not directly related to pets, including taxis, coffee shops, convenience stores and hotels, Yen added.