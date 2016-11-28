Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Storm likely to pass by

Tropical storm Tokage, which is hovering over waters west of the Philippines, is not likely to hit Taiwan, although the moist air in its outer periphery is affecting Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday as it released heavy rain advisories. The bureau said the storm’s periphery, combined with seasonal northeasterly winds, would bring about an 80 percent chance of rain throughout the nation yesterday, with Keelung, mountainous parts of New Taipei City, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島) in the south expected to see heavy rain. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, predicted Tokage would soon weaken, but that a new storm is likely to form in the coming week.

CRIME

Taiwanese finish jail terms

Thirty-four Taiwanese have been deported from Thailand, after serving two years in jail for their involvement in telecoms fraud in Chiang Mai, Thailand, officials said. The Taiwanese — 32 men and two women — recently completed their two-year sentences in Chiang Mai Province, after being convicted of engaging in telecoms fraud in a rural part of the province, Thai police said. The deportees were taken to Bangkok, handed over to Taiwanese police at the airport and put on a plane to Taiwan, Taiwan’s representative office in Thailand said. In recent years, there have been a number of cases in which Taiwanese have been arrested on charges of fraud in Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines. Some of those arrested have been deported to China at the insistence of Beijing.

CRIME

Principal, wife sentenced

The Yunlin District Court on Wednesday sentenced a former vocational high-school principal and her husband to jail terms of four years and eight months, and five years and two months,, respectively for taking kickbacks from lunch providers totaling NT$38 million (US$1.15 million). Chen Hsiu-chuan (陳秀娟) and her husband, Huang Shu-yao (黃曙曜), were charged with taking kickbacks ranging from NT$4 to NT$9 for each of lunch box supplied to students at Da-Cheng Vocational High School in Huwei Township (虎尾) from September 2005 to May last year. The couple were also charged with taking NT$1.4 million in illicit profits from renting the school’s storage house to breakfast vendors between June 2008 and December 2009. The court also ruled that the couple must pay fines totaling NT$28.4 million, in addition to serving time in jail.

ENTERTAINMENT

Taiwanese drama in Spanish

A Taiwanese television drama, The Way We Were (16個夏天), is to be broadcast in Spanish in El Salvador on Sunday, according to Taiwan’s embassy in the Central American nation. Airing the series abroad is part of the government’s efforts to promote Taiwan’s TV industry and introduce Taiwanese culture and people to foreign allies, Taiwan’s Ambassador to El Salvador Florencia Hsieh (謝妙宏) said. The series, produced in 2014 with Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sponsorship, won awards for best supporting actress, best director and best television series at the Golden Bell Awards last year. It has been broadcast in Spanish since August in 10 Latin American nations as part of efforts to promote cultural exchanges between Taiwan and those nations, the embassy said.