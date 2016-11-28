Kinmen offering discount coupons to attract visitors

Staff writer, with CNA

The Kinmen County Government is offering shopping coupons to visitors as part of efforts to boost tourism in the outlying island group.

Until the middle of January, visitors aged 12 and older who arrive at Kinmen from Monday to Thursday can collect coupons at designated locations by presenting their flight or boat tickets, identification and proof of accommodation, the county government said.

The coupons can be used at designated stores.

A total of 50,000 coupons have been issued, and more than 40,000 of them have been collected so far, it added.

The period between November and January is the low season for tourism in Kinmen and the county government hopes that the program can help boost visitor numbers during the period, it said.

In other news, a logo with a wind lion god surrounded by a Eurasian otter and a hoopoe bird designed by Beijing artist Su Rong (蘇容) has won first prize in a mascot contest in the offshore county.

Of the 1,304 entries submitted, 760 were from Taiwanese designers and 386 from Chinese designers. A total of 157 were from professional designers and 1,147 from students.

The 26-year-old designer’s winning logo, called Kinmen Master, features a red wind lion god. The wind lion god, otter and hoopoe symbolize protection on land, in water and in the air.

The wind lion god is carved out of stone and stands in front of a house or an intersection to protect people from northeast monsoon winds in Taiwan.

Taiwanese designer Lee Ping-hao (李秉皓) won second prize with a logo of an otter with the head of a wind lion god.