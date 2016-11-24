Most employees want to change jobs, poll shows

Staff writer, with CNA

With the economy improving, nearly 81 percent of workers want to quit their current jobs for new ones, even before receiving their year-end bonuses, a survey by online job bank yes123 showed.

The survey, which was conducted earlier this month and released on Tuesday, showed that 80.9 percent of the 1,258 respondents said they would like to change jobs earlier to take advantage of a rebounding economy.

The economy is expected to grow 1.22 percent this year and expand 1.88 percent next year, according to the latest government forecast.

However, with annual growth rising by a better-than-

expected 2.06 percent in the third quarter, the forecast is likely to be upgraded later this month.

The survey showed that among workers who want to change jobs before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, which runs from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1, 63 percent have already sent out resumes.

The main reason cited for wanting to change jobs is most — or 44 percent — said they are not earning enough to make ends meet, the poll found.

Meanwhile, 32.2 percent are worried that they have no chance of being promoted, 30.3 percent are pessimistic about their companies’ outlook, 28.3 percent are dissatisfied because they have not received a pay hike and 26.3 percent are simply not happy at their current jobs, the survey showed.

Workers who are seeking new jobs are expecting an average salary increase of NT$7,946, the poll showed.

Citing another recent survey, yes123 said 87.4 percent of employers would start job recruitment before the Lunar New Year holiday.

The average starting salary offered by those employers is NT$33,328 per month, which is about 9 percent higher than the average a year earlier, the job bank said.

Last year, 78.6 percent of workers said they wanted to change jobs around the time of the Lunar New Year, compared with 71.3 percent in 2014, yes123 polls showed.

The two surveys were conducted from Nov. 3 to Wednesday last week and had a confidence level of 95 percent, with margins of error of 2.76 and 3.31 percentage points respectively.