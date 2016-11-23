Wild ferret-badger with rabies bites Hualien resident

Staff writer, with CNA

A Hualien resident was bitten by a wild ferret-badger with rabies, the ninth such case reported this year, the Council of Agriculture said yesterday.

The incident occurred on Thursday last week when the animal broke into a home in Fengbin Township (豐濱), the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.

The resident immediately sought medical attention and was given a rabies shot as a precaution, the bureau said.

The ferret-badger died two days after it was isolated at a local animal quarantine station, and tests confirmed it had rabies, the bureau said.

Statistics compiled by the bureau show that since 2013, 549 rabies cases have been reported in 76 townships in nine counties and cities across Taiwan.

The disease has been confined mainly to wild ferret-badgers, with only a few cases involving masked palm civets.

The bureau urged the public to stay alert in areas that might have wild animals and to avoid contact with them.

Taiwan had been free of rabies in animals since 1961 until the disease reappeared in 2013.