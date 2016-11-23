TransAsia Crisis: Committee calls for free flight changes, refunds to travelers

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Following TransAsia Airways’ abrupt suspension of service, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee yesterday urged the company to provide full refunds or free flight changes for passengers, while the nonprofit Consumers’ Foundation said the company might have deceived consumers and should provide a clear explanation to the public.

The committee said travel agencies that organized group tours with TransAsia are responsible for arrangements for flights operated by other airlines or new tours.

According to the Standardized Contract for Overseas Tours (國外旅遊定型化契約書), travel agencies should refund the balance of payments made by tour participants who want refunds after deducting expenditures made on their behalf, the committee said.

Agencies are also required to cover the expenses of tour participants who are overseas and cannot return to Taiwan due to the suspension, as well as arrange alternate flights for their return, it said.

TransAsia should inform, change flights without charge or give full refunds to individual travelers affected by the suspension, the committee said, calling on the airline to provide compensation to people whose itineraries have been delayed for food and accommodation expenses overseas.

The committee has asked the Civil Aeronautics Administration and the Tourism Bureau to supervise TransAsia and travel agencies in a bid to protect consumers’ rights.

Meanwhile, the Consumers’ Foundation urged prosecutors to investigate TransAsia, saying that if the airline predicted a need to suspend operations because of financial problems, but continued to promote discounted fares, it might have deceived consumers.

Earlier this month, the airline introduced discounted international flights and flights bundled with accommodations it claimed were “the cheapest ever” at the Taipei International Travel Fair and highlighted cheap flights on its Web site, the foundation said.

On Monday morning, some people discovered that they were unable to book flights between next month and March, leading to speculation that the company might close down, the foundation said.

Later that day, a TransAsia spokesperson said the company would continue normal operations, only for the airline to announce a suspension of all services in the afternoon, it added.

The foundation urged people who have booked flights with the airline to keep their booking and payment information to hold the company liable, saying they should also keep all receipts or evidence of additional expenses because of the suspension to be able to claim compensation.