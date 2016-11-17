Religious groups back gay bills

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

More than 10 religious groups signed a petition supporting proposed amendments aimed at legalizing same-sex marriage, saying they hope the public would see a “progressive side of religion.”

The petition was launched after amendments to the Civil Code proposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) passed their first readings earlier this month, leading to protests by opponents of homosexuality.

Dissenting voices against the amendments often include quotes from holy texts and attempts to rally the efforts of various religions with the goal of preventing the amendments from being passed, the petition said.

“However, such actions have not only failed to solve the issue of marriage equality, but have also fomented confrontation within different religions, as well as across religions,” it said.

Recognizing only heterosexual relations, while rejecting same-sex relations is a stereotypically orthodox position, it said, adding that claims of same-sex relations being unstable are biased and amount to social injustice.

Religion and government should remain separated, the petition said, calling on all religions to support the passage of the amendments and to encourage the adoption of responsible attitudes at individual and social levels with regard to marriage and family.

“We should make acceptance, justice and liberty guaranteed by law, while recognizing that there is the possibility of introducing a plurality of definitions regarding the traditional views on sexual orientation and gender recognition,” the petition said.

Buddhist master Shih Chao-hwei (釋昭慧), one of the six initiators of the petition, said that there has been a great movement in religious circles to protest the amendments, adding that such action has to some degree misled people into thinking that all religions are against same-sex marriage.

Those who support homosexual marriage must make their voices heard, as many do not have an opinion on the issue, Shih said.

“We believe that the public must learn that there are different voices on the subject, even within religious circles,” Shih said.

Also among those who signed the petition were retired National Taiwan University professor Yang Hui-nan (楊惠南), Buddhist leader Wen Chin-ko (溫金柯), former Yushan Theological College and Seminary vice president Chan Nan-chou (陳南州), Yushan Seminary assistant professor Chen Wen-shan (陳文珊) and Taiwan Theological College and Seminary professor Cheng Yang-en (鄭仰恩).