Group to measure Japan radiation

Staff writer, with CNA

A civic group opposed to the government’s plan to lift a ban on food and agricultural produce from five prefectures in Japan is to travel to Japan later this month to measure radiation levels.

Green Consumers’ Foundation chairman Jay Fang (方儉) said that while a government team went to Japan in August, it did not have its own radiation detection equipment.

The team relied entirely on data provided by Japan, and the report provided was very “rough,” he said.

Fang said he and three others would head to 25 locations in six prefectures — Chiba, Fukushima, Gunma, Tochigi, Ibaraki and Yamanashi — to check radiation levels in the food and the environment for themselves on Nov. 22.

Taiwan suspended food imports from the Japanese prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba following the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster.

The Executive Yuan on Thursday evening announced that 10 public hearings would be held nationwide from yesterday to tomorrow on the issue, amid reports that it will soon lift the ban on imported food items from the prefectures.

Fang said that he has two-and-a-half years of experience working in a laboratory and that his companions also have similar experience.

He said that they are “qualified personnel” and that their equipment meets International Atomic Energy Agency standards.

The inspections will be streamed live on his Facebook page, he said, welcoming the government to follow them online.