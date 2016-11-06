EasyCard to allow customers to top up via bank transfers

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The EasyCard is to become the first electronic ticket in the nation to allow automated value adding via bank-wired transfers, saving people the trouble of having to insert banknotes into value-adding machines when their balances are low, EasyCard Corp said yesterday.

Starting next year, cardholders will be able to link their bank accounts with their EasyCards and set the amount they want their banks to automatically wire into their EasyCards every time the balance on their cards is insufficient, EasyCard spokeswoman Chen Ching-fang (陳靜芳) said.

The corporation submitted its proposal on the service to the Financial Supervisory Commission, which in May promulgated guidelines on managing the risks associated with automated transfers to electronic tickets and gave the service the green light, she said, adding that the guidelines also apply to other electronic ticket service providers,

According to the guidelines, a cap of NT$1,000 will be set on each transfer, while a daily limit of NT$3,000 will be put in place for users whose cards are linked to the accounts of close family members.

Those whose cards that are linked to their own accounts will not be subject to such restrictions, she said.

As some parents give their children their allowances via EasyCards, parents will be able to monitor their children’s spending by linking their children’s cards to their bank accounts, while people whose parents are 65 or older and hold concession cards can wire money to their parents’ cards from their bank accounts, the corporation said.

The service is to be available to students, senior residents and disabled people holding concession cards, the firm said, adding that cardholders must have their cards registered before they can use the service.