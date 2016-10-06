Soong to represent president at APEC leaders’ summit

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Presidential Office yesterday said that People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) is to represent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at this year’s APEC leaders’ summit.

Speaking at an afternoon news conference in Taipei, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said Tsai chose Soong as her special envoy to the summit in Peru next month because of his exceptional knowledge about international affairs and Taiwan’s political and economic situations.

“Tsai believes that with Soong’s abundant knowledge, seasoned experience and strong personal network, he will undoubtedly be able to demonstrate the nation’s all-directional development to the international community, strengthen our influence in APEC and promote interactions with its members,” Huang said.

Huang said that Soong, who ran against Tsai in the Jan. 16 presidential election, will be accompanied by his daughter to the APEC summit.

Since Taiwan became a full member of APEC in 1991, it has supported various initiatives and programs proposed by the economic forum, including donating US$500,000 to the APEC Support Fund on Aug. 25, Huang said.

“The nation will continue to actively participate in the forum while endeavoring to deepen its cooperation and interactions with APEC members and serve as an innovator, sharer and service provider in regional economic and trading development,” Huang said.

Due to China’s oppression and obstruction, Taiwanese presidents have followed the practice of sending special envoys to the meeting instead of attending it in person.

PFP Culture and Publicity Department director Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) yesterday said that Soong is willing to help the government with anything that is conducive to national development and cross-strait peace.