Celta strike late to put brakes on Real

AFP, MADRID

Real Madrid’s winning streak ended on Sunday when they conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 at home to RC Celta de Vigo and finish the weekend with their lead over Barcelona down to one point.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane was philosophical.

“There’s nothing to explain, it’s just the way things are, it’s football,” Zidane said. “I’m not worried about it, but I’m disappointed, as always when you drop two points at home.”

Barcelona on Saturday beat third-placed Getafe to open a 10-point gap on the chasing pack.

Sevilla on Sunday could have climbed to third, but were held 2-2 at home by bottom side RCD Espanyol.

Real had won five straight in La Liga to accelerate past Barcelona and they welcomed back Eden Hazard, who had been out since November last year.

Zidane also recalled Gareth Bale to complete an all-star attack with Karim Benzema, but Celta took the lead after seven minute when a pass from Iago Aspas sent Fedor Smolov galloping clear up the middle and he shot low past Thibaut Courtois.

“There were mistakes, especially for the first goal,” Zidane said. “We were not well positioned, it happens, and it’ll happen to us again.”

Celta had only climbed out of the relegation places the weekend before, and looked anxious and overawed on the ball as Real dominated the rest of the first half and the start of the second.

In the 52nd minute, Marcelo found space on the left and his cross deflected to Toni Kroos, who drilled in the equalizer.

It was the sixth straight season Kroos had scored against Celta.

In the 65th minute, Celta goalkeeper Ruben Blanco pulled down Hazard and Sergio Ramos slammed the penalty into the bottom corner of the net.

“We’re glad he’s back,” Zidane said of Hazard, who was substituted in the 73rd minute. “We know what he can do for us. He didn’t go further than we planned after three months out. He was involved in a lot of attacking action.”

Celta responded by rediscovering their attacking nerve.

With four minutes left, a sharp pass from Denis Suarez, who had come on in the 71st minute, caught the Real defense flat-footed. Santi Mina, who had been on for two minutes, drilled the ball past Courtois.

“An extraordinary pass,” Zidane said.

Elsewhere, CA Osasuna won 1-0 away at Athletic Bilbao and CD Leganes were held to a goalless draw by Real Betis Balompie.

